WePower Tops 1-Day Volume of $453,935.00 (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. One WePower coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. WePower has a total market cap of $13.29 million and $453,935.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WePower alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.80 or 0.00964771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.10 or 0.10125402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00084710 BTC.

About WePower

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.