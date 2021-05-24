Westchester Capital Management Inc. Buys 141 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 385,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.10. 64,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,705. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.