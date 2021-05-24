Westchester Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 89,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,408. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

