Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$56.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$76.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.30. The stock has a market cap of C$25.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6637505 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,809.18. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total transaction of C$156,927.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,027,697.12. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

