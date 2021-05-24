Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 94,479 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $236.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

