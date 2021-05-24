White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $240,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.19. 81,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,513. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

