White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $788,000 Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 94,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 34,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,329. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.