White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,436,000 after acquiring an additional 159,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 47,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,758. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $142.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.11.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.