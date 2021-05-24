White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,023 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $657,641.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.38. 9,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

