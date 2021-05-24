White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.13. 18,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $125.18 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.