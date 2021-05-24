White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,629 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after purchasing an additional 804,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,132,000 after purchasing an additional 203,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 593,620 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

