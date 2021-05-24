Whiteheart Tops One Day Trading Volume of $711,921.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $711,921.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $863.41 or 0.02287746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00059380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00374790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00183140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003542 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.45 or 0.00883532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.