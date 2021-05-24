WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.67 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.92. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,178. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WidePoint had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In other WidePoint news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.