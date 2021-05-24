Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PATH. Barclays started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH stock opened at $78.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.16. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $83.99.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.