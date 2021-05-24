WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Purchases £29,972.96 in Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP) insider Keith Weed bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 974.40 ($12.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP plc has a one year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.08). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 964.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 851.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.04%.

WPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WPP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

