Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $72.04 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

