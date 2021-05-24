Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XBC shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark set a C$5.20 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Kurt Sorschak acquired 80,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,321,525.67.

Shares of XBC traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.95.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.