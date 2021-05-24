Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Set at C$5.60 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.04.

CVE XBC opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.95. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Kurt Sorschak acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

