Xylem Inc. (XYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 24th

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Xylem has increased its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Xylem stock opened at $115.47 on Monday. Xylem has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

