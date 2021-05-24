Yamana Gold Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.78.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$6.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$51,079.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,192,112 shares in the company, valued at C$12,715,345.66.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

