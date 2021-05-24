Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$6.27 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 23.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$51,079.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,192,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,715,345.66.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.