Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 56,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,062. The stock has a market cap of C$96.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.35.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

