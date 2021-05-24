Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.01 million.

YELP stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.92. 747,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,124. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.78 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. Yelp has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.05.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

