YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.02

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.02 and last traded at $91.01, with a volume of 4533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get YETI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 32.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 9.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth $3,166,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 104.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.