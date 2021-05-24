YOU COIN (YOU) Market Capitalization Tops $4.32 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.04 or 0.00896136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.80 or 0.09248767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00082762 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

