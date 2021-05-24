yOUcash (YOUC) One Day Volume Tops $37,565.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $190.72 million and approximately $37,565.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.76 or 0.00902720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.91 or 0.09212893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00083365 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,176,384,832 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

