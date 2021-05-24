Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

BTRS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 646,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,619. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

In other BTRS news, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,931.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

