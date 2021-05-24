Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report $340.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.90 million and the highest is $345.40 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $320.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $343,757.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,453,288.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,459. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.07. 1,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

