Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $494.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post sales of $494.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $499.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $454.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Covanta by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 910,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,102. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.59 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

