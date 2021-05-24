Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.38 Million

Analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce $4.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $23.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 million to $37.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.28 million, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $97.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 394,119 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVFM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.29. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

