Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.00. Lindsay reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE LNN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.10. 42,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.66. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45,322 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,509,000 after purchasing an additional 155,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,914,000 after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.