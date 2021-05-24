Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Magna International reported earnings per share of ($1.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGA traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 858,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80. Magna International has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $99.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

