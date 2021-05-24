Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of VECO opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

