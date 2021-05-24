Zacks: Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.45. The stock had a trading volume of 680,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,979. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $339.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.