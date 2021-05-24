Zacks: Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%.

BDSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 696,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 92,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.70. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

