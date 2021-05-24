Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $923.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $17.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $32.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.60. The company had a trading volume of 156,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average of $152.04. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.39 and a beta of 1.45. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.