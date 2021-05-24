Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.57. Premier posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Premier by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Premier by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

