Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to announce sales of $108.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.41 million to $111.29 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $96.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $436.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.31 million to $444.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $454.78 million, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $466.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAI. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

NYSE RPAI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.54. 639,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,428,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,611 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

