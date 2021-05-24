Zacks: Analysts Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will post sales of $93.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.87 million and the lowest is $93.86 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $62.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $381.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.34 million to $390.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $382.03 million, with estimates ranging from $371.47 million to $392.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,077 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,046 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,856,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 554,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

SKT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

