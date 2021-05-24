Zacks: Analysts Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on TACT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

