Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.80. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.94.

A traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $134.32. 7,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,930. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $137.83. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average is $123.08.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

