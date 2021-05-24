Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $793.49 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post $793.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $772.90 million to $823.00 million. Albemarle posted sales of $764.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

NYSE:ALB traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.58. 1,082,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold a total of 24,732 shares of company stock worth $3,817,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,620,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

