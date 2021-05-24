Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVGW. DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

In related news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 626,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVGW remained flat at $$73.55 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,614. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -171.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

