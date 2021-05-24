Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Concrete Pumping reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 23.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,960 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at $9,134,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. 120,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.21. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

