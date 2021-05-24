Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.84. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.67. 545,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,190. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $96.39 and a twelve month high of $191.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

