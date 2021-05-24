Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

OIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Oil States International by 183.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $384.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

