Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEEL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 6,289,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

