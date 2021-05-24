Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at $8,098,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 30.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 59,565 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

