Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Accel Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

ACEL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.84 and a beta of 1.32. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

