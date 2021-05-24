Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently weighed in on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.80. 36,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,730. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 414,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celcuity by 60.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

